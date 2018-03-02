Tokyo cops nab pair in ‘AV actresses and idols’ scam in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of a fraud ring operating in Shinjuku Ward that is believed to have swindled dozens of persons by claiming to provide adult video (AV) actresses and idols for sex, reports TBS News (Mar. 1).

In August of last year, Ryuji Sawadaishi, 29, and Sho Nomura, 30, solicited a 23-year-old male college student in the Kabukicho red-light district. “We have AV actresses and up-and-coming idols looking to play around,” one of them told the student.

The suspects initially took 80,000 yen from the victim. But after claiming that the girl chosen is minor they said they needed a fee to pay to her parents. They then received another 600,000 yen from the victim after he visited a convenience store ATM.

The suspects deny the allegations, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspects were also behind more than 50 similar incidents that have been confirmed to have taken place since 2016.