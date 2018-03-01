Saitama: Pair robs man of ¥30 million in parking lot

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who robbed a male company employee of 30 million yen in parking lot in the town of Matsubushi on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Feb. 28).

At around 1:00 p.m., the victim alerted police, saying that he had been robbed of money he was planning to use to make a business transaction.

According to police, the two assailants sprayed the victim with a tear gas-like spray and smashed the window of his vehicle. “We’ll kill you,” one of the perpetrators threatened before the pair snatched a suitcase containing about 30 million yen in cash. They then fled the scene.

The victim was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Believed to be aged between 25 and 35, the perpetrators both stand about 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, they were dressed in blue work clothes.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.