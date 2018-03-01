Kanagawa: Yokohama subway found vandalized with graffiti

KANAGAWA (TR) – Cars of a Yokohama Municipal Subway train were found to have been vandalized with graffiti earlier this week, the operator said on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 27).

At around 6:00 a.m. on Monday, a driver found large lettering in yellow and blue painted on the side two cars of the Green Line. The night before, the train was stored on track between Center Kita and Center Minami stations, the operator said.

Similar graffiti was found on a Blue Line train in February of last year, the operator said.

As reported previously, a number of subway trains in Tokyo were to found to have been vandalized with spray paint earlier this year.

Yokohama Municipal Subway is planning to prepare file a claim with police over the matter.