Hyogo police re-arrest American for abandoning a corpse; missing woman identified

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Wednesday applied fresh charges of abandoning a corpse to an American man in custody over the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman after confirming that body parts found in various parts of the Kansai area belong to her, reports NHK (Feb. 28).

Police have accused Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, of abandoning the body of Saki Kondo, a resident of Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture, over the period between February 16 and 22. Regarding the latest allegations, the suspect has declined to comment, according to police.

On February 24, officers found the head of Kondo inside a suitcase in a residence in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward. The following day, her torso, arms and legs were found in mountainous areas of Osaka and Kyoto prefectures.

Police believe Bayraktar carried Kondo’s body parts out of a different residence in Osaka’s Higashinari Ward before dumping them in the mountains and the Nishinari residence.

After the remains were found, police conducted an examination to determine their identity. On Wednesday, police confirmed the body is that of Kondo.

Missing after February 15

According to previous reports, Kondo’s mother contacted police on February 17 after her daughter’s company said that she failed to arrive at work.

Police later revealed that security camera footage showed two persons, believed to be the victim and the suspect, entering the Higashinari residence early on February 16.

Two days later, the suspect was seen carrying a large bag out of the residence. The footage does not show Kondo ever leaving the premises.

Investigative sources have also revealed that a person believed to be Bayraktar was spotted in security camera footage heading in the direction of the Shimamoto area of Osaka on February 20. The area is where the torso and two arms were found on February 25.

Declined to comment

On February 22, Hyogo police searched the Higashinari residence. However, Kondo was not found inside. That same day, police first arrested Bayraktar in Nara Prefecture on suspicion of confining her in the Higashinari residence.

Upon his initial arrest, the suspect denied the allegations of confinement. However, he later admitted to “abandoning the corpse of the woman” he was with.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kondo.