AV actress Yua Mikami to make debut as idol in Korea

KOREA (TR) – Popular Japanese adult video (AV) actress Yua Mikami is returning to her musical roots — but not in Japan.

Mikami, a former member of idol group SKE48, is joining fellow starlets Moko Sakura and Miko Matsuda as members of Honey Popcorn, which will make its debut next month as an idol unit in Korea, the group’s agency Kyun Create announced on Tuesday.

On March 14, Honey Popcorn will also perform at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. That same day, the group’s debut album “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” will be released.

Like Mikami, the other members of Honey Popcorn have experience as pop idols. Matsuda is a former member of NMB48, an affiliate group of AKB48. Meanwhile, Sakura was once in the group Backstage Sotokanda 1-chome, which performs in Tokyo’s Akihabara district.

Mikami already enjoys tremendous popularity in Korea. A fan event featuring her that was held in Korea last year was a sell-out. Mikami has further endeared herself with the fans in the country by posting videos on YouTube of her dancing to a number of K-pop hits, including Twice’s “Signal” and “Cause You’re My Star” by Apink.