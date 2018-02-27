Tokyo police: Missing real estate exec with yakuza ties likely abducted

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police revealed on Monday that a missing real estate executive, who is known to have experienced trouble with organized crime, was likely abducted last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 26).

According to the sources, employees of the firm have not been able to contact the executive, who lives in Hamura City, after November 8 of last year. An examination of his residence revealed bloodstains in the entrance and living room, the sources said.

Police also received information that the executive had run into trouble with a criminal syndicate. “A lot of high-end automobiles come and go,” a neighbor told TV Asahi (Feb. 26)

Based on the evidence, police are continuing the investigation, suspecting that the executive was abducted by someone.