Kanagawa: Electrician, 23, accused of molesting female university student

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male electrician for allegedly molesting a female university student in Hadano City earlier this month, reports TBS News (Feb. 26).

On the night of February 18, Kaito Ishikawa came up from behind the woman, 22, and embraced her as she entered the property of her residence. He then allegedly fondled her chest.

After the woman screamed in resisting the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

Ishikawa denies the allegations. “I did not commit an obscene act,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Ishikawa became a person of interest after he was seen in security camera footage taken near the scene.

Police are investigating whether Ishikawa was also behind about 10 similar cases involving women returning home that have taken place since May of last year.