Chiba cops: Woman plunges to death in apparent suicide after stabbing man

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police believe a woman stabbed a 21-year-old man on a road in Funabashi City on Saturday before leaping to her death from a building nearby, reports TBS News (Feb. 25).

At around 2:30 p.m., the man altered emergency services, claiming he had been stabbed on a road in the Honcho area.

Police arriving at the scene transported the man to a hospital with a 3-centimeter-deep wound to the back.

About 90 minutes later, a woman was found collapsed at the base of six-floor building about 500 meters away from where the stabbing took place. A search of a bag found at the scene that is believed to belong to the woman revealed a blood-covered knife with a 16-centimeter-long blade.

Police suspect that the woman stabbed the man with the knife before committing suicide by leaping from the building.