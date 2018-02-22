Tokyo: Itabashi massage parlor accused of providing sex services

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a massage parlor in Itabashi Ward for providing sex-related services without proper licensing as a part of a wider crackdown on masseuses violating immigration regulations, reports TBS News (Feb. 22).

On Tuesday, police accused Katsuhiko Okabe, the 62-year-old manager of Momi Raku, and two other employees of employing a Chinese masseuse, 45, to provide sexual services to a male customer inside a private room.

According to police, the parlor is located in an area that is not zoned for occupancy of a fuzoku, or commercial sex, operation, which is violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Momi Raku also employs two female Thai nationals. Revenue at the parlor averaged 4.5 million yen per month, police said.

On the same day, police raided two similar parlors in Toshima Ward and arrested a female Thai employee for working without a proper visa from the Immigration Bureau.

Last year, police arrested and sent to prosecutors a Thai woman who is suspected of supplying women who are not eligible to work to massage parlors. Police busted the three parlors on Tuesday on suspicion that the Thai woman supplied such women to the establishments.