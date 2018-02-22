Tokyo: Director of talent agency accused of sexual assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the 54-year-old director of a talent agency over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Musashino City last year, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 21).

In the early morning hours of December 31, Hiroomi Kaneda, the director of Miami Kato Production, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, inside the office of the company and allegedly embraced her. He then fondled her body.

The woman, who is acquainted with the suspect, was not hurt in the incident, according to the Musashino Police Station.

Kato, who has been accused of indecent assault, told police that he wishes to not talk about the matter.

According to police, the suspect, also also goes by the name Takashi Kato, held a party that included drinking of alcohol at the office on the night before the incident.

During the alleged assault, the woman resisted and fled the scene. The following day, she reported the incident to police.