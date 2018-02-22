Kanagawa: Teacher engaged in sex with runaway, 15, he met on Twitter

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old middle school teacher for allegedly engaging in sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online last year, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 21).

On October 9, Takashi Yamaishi, a teacher at a public middle school in Chiba Prefecture, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, a third-year middle school student who had run away from home, at a hotel in Atsugi City.

Yamaishi, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the allegations, according to the Ebina Police Station.

Yamaishi and the girl became acquainted via Twitter in early October. The suspect took the girl on a drive in his car before taking her to the hotel, police said.

The incident emerged after the girl returned home and told her mother, who contacted police at the end of that month. Police tracked down the suspect since he had provided the girl with his contact information.