Four accused of abducting boy, 16, from Yokohama to Shinjuku in car’s trunk

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested four persons over the alleged beating and abduction of a 16-year-old boy that included attempting to force him to work as a bar host in Tokyo, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

On January 20, Yuki Hagiwara, 20, and three other persons allegedly beat the head of the boy, a first-year high school student, in a parking lot in Yokohama’s Sakae Ward and shoved him inside the trunk of a car.

The boy was confined for a period of two and a half hours as the vehicle was driven to near JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.

The boy suffered injuries to his face that required two weeks to heal, according to the Sakae Police Station.

Hagiwara, who has been accused of assault and confinement, admits to striking the boy in partially admitting to the allegations, police said. The other suspects generally admit to the charges.

The incident took place after the boy backed out of a deal to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived in Shinjuku, he was introduced to a street scout who was to put him to work as a bar host. The money he earned was to be used to pay for the motorcycle, police said.