Tokyo: Corpses likely belonging to woman, daughter found in Toshima Ward residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies likely belonging to an elderly woman and her daughter in a residence in Toshima Ward, reports Sankei Sports (Feb. 20).

At around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, a newspaper delivery person alerted officers at a police box that a large number of newspapers had accumulated at the residence, located in the Minami Nagasaki area.

Officers arriving at the residence, found the bodies of the women in a bedroom and the kitchen. The bodies did not exhibit any external wounds, and the interior of the residence did not show signs of having been ransacked, the Mejiro Police Station said.

A woman in her 80s and her daughter, aged in her 60s, live in the residence. Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies and the causes of death.