Tokyo cops bust fraud ring operating from Setagaya residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a fraud ring targeting elderly persons operated out of a residence in Setagaya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 16).

On February 14, police entered the residence of the ring, whose members used the telephone to swindle victims, and seized a register containing about 20,000 names.

Officers also arrested Wataru Uemura, the 34-year-old president of a mail order company for health food, and five other persons, allegedly attempted to swindle a woman in Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture, aged in her 70s, out of 1 million yen.

In carrying out the ruse, a person telephoned the woman and falsely claimed that she owed 1 million yen since she lent her name for the purchase of a corporate bond, which is a violation of the law.

Police are now seeking other suspected members of the ring.