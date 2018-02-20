House warming: Cops raid new HQ of Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi on suspicion of fraud

HYOGO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police raided the new headquarters of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi criminal syndicate in Kobe on Tuesday over a fraud case, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

At around 11:00 a.m., investigators entered the office in search of evidence connected to the alleged defrauding of a woman, 74, living in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture in March of last year.

In carrying out the ruse, Minoru Okamoto, a 26-year-old member of the gang, and two other suspects conspired to pose as a bank employee and city official on the telephone in convincing the woman to make a payment of 500,000 yen in order to be eligible for a future windfall.

In October of last year, the Kobe District Court ordered the gang to suspend using its office in Awaji City for meetings and other activities. The gang subsequently moved to the building raided on Tuesday.