HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member after he fled his residence in Noboribetsu City during a raid by jumping out a window, reports Sankei Sports (Feb. 19).

At 3:25 p.m. on Monday, officers entered the residence of Motohiro Nakahama, a 47-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, in the town of Tomiuracho on suspicion of violations of the Stimulants Control Law.

Nakahama, who was carrying two knives, then fled through a first-floor window. About two hours later, seven officers found the suspect hiding out at a nearby residence of a male acquaintance, aged in his 50s.

After finding Nakahama to be in possession of one knife, police arrested him on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. The suspect admits to the allegations.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape of the suspect.