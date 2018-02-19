Kyoto: Man, 31, accused of stomping nearly bedridden father to death

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested an 31-year-old man for allegedly killing his nearly bedridden father at their residence in Kameoka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 17).

On the night of February 14, Kei Uwashitomi, of no known occupation, allegedly stomped on the chest of his father, 67-year-old Akira, as he slept in the first-floor living room of the residence.

That same evening, the suspect alerted emergency services to report that his father had stopped breathing. The victim was later confirmed dead at a hospital due to shock from bleeding.

Sensing that the death seemed suspicious, please began questioning Uwashitomi on a voluntary bases on February 16. After the suspect admitted to stomping on his father, police accused him of manslaughter.

According to police, the suspect shared the residence with his father, who suffered from a chronic illness. Police believe the crime took place after the suspect became exhausted in looking after his father.