Hiroshima: Man arrested after corpses of brother, wife found in residence

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old man after the bodies believed to belong to his brother and wife were found at their residence in Fukuyama City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 19).

On Sunday night, officers from the Fukuyama-Higashi Police Station police entered the residence of Hisayoshi Hara, located in the Kinoshocho area, and found what are likely the bodies of his brother, 63-year-old Masaaki, and his wife, 66, lying face-up atop futons in separate rooms.

According to police, neither body had any external wounds, and that of the woman had turned partially skeletal.

Hara was subsequently arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “They both died a little while ago,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Hara lived in the residence with his wife and brother. The night before, an acquaintance of Masaaki visited a police box to report that he had dropped out of contact. Police later searched the residence.

The suspect is believed to left the bodies in the residence since at least early February. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the persons.