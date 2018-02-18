Osaka: Stabbing leaves 1 man dead in Habikino

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have opened a murder case after a stabbing in Habikino City on Saturday left one man dead, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 18).

At just past 10:00 p.m., a passerby tipped off emergency services about a man collapsed face-down on a road in the Karusato area. The man was transported to hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

According to police, the man suffered a stab wound to the left side of his back. Based on a driver’s license found at the scene, he is believed to be 64-year-old resident of Higashi Osaka City.

Prior to the incident, the man visited a restaurant with a female acquaintance. He then escorted her home. The incident took place near a parking lot where the vehicle was stopped.

The murder weapon has not been found. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the victim.