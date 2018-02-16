Tokyo: Missing ¥16 million starts series of crimes that ends with 5 arrests

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five persons for a number of crimes in a case that started with 16 million yen disappearing from a company safe in Toshima Ward last year, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 16).

Sometime between 11:00 p.m. on December 18 and early the following morning, Keita Kitora, a 20-year-old male employee of the company, allegedly broke into the residence of a male colleague, 23, in Itabashi Ward and stole 6.5 million yen in cash.

According to the Harajuku Police Station, the employee pulled the caper after receiving an instruction from Yuya Ono, the 26-year-old president of the company.

In the middle of December, 16 million yen in cash was found to be missing from the safe, and Ono suspected that his subordinate had stolen it.

Kitora and Ono, who have been accused of theft, admit to the allegations, police said.

After the break-in at the Itabashi residence, the 23-year-old colleague suspected Kitora was behind the theft and confined him inside a vehicle for several hours.

After Kitora returned home, his girlfriend telephoned police, whose subsequent investigation uncovered the aforementioned theft.

Police then arrested the 23-year-old colleague on suspicion of confinement. Two other persons, including a woman, have also been arrested in the case, police said.