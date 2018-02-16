Osaka: Illegal porn DVD ring likely funded yakuza

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an illegal pornographic DVD ring that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 15).

According to police, Kosaku Goda, 41, and three other persons operated a site between November and December of last year that sold DVDs whose content did not include obscured male and female genitalia as mandated by law. The suspects admit to the allegations.

On Wednesday, police raided a residence located in Osaka’s Chuo Ward that served as a production facility. Police seized about 45,000 DVDs and 34 dubbing machines.

The operation sold the discs for 100 yen each. Revenue for the operation totaled 65 million yen, police said.

Police are investigating whether the revenue was funneled to a criminal syndicate.