Nara: Teacher installed spy cams in girl’s toilet

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a teacher at an elementary school in Nara City for allegedly installing hidden cameras in a girl’s toilet, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 15).

At around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Taku Tanigaki, an instructor at the Nara Shiritsu Mitsugarasu Elementary School, allegedly installed the cameras in the floor and wall of a stall in the toilet, located on the third floor, for the purpose of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

Between that time and 1:30 p.m. that same day, the suspect filmed the lower body of one student, according to the Nara-Nishi Police Station.

Tanigaki, who has been accused of trespassing and violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I get a pleasant feeling when seeing something hidden,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the cameras are operated remotely with the use of a smartphone.

The matter emerged when a student noticed a light coming from one of the cameras and alerted a staff member.

“Because there was a similar incident two years ago, this is inexcusable,” a representative of the Nara Board of Education is quoted by TBS News (Feb. 15).