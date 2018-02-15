TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old security guard over the robbery of convenience store in Nerima Ward five years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 14).

At around 2:45 a.m. on October 16, 2013, Takahide Seto, a resident of Nerima, entered the store, located in the store, located in the Heiwadai area, and thrust a knife in front of the 45-year-old male owner. “Hand over the money,” he then reportedly threatened.

The suspect fled the scene after taking about 52,000 yen in cash from a register.

In August of the following year, images taken from security camera footage taken inside the store that showed the suspect were posted on the web site of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

In the images, the suspect is seen wearing a dark jacket and a breathing mask. Police subsequently received 10 tips from the public, which led to his arrest.

“I did it because I was troubled by living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are also investigating Seto over two other robberies in Nerima, according to TBS News (Feb. 15).