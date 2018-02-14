Ehime: Man, 34, arrested after corpse of missing woman found at cardboard factory

EHIME – Ehime Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old male employee of a shipping company after the body of his missing female colleague was found at a cardboard factory in Imabari City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

At around 2:00 p.m., police found the body of Yoshiko Moriyasu, a 30-year-old employee of a shipping company in Imabari, at the factory. The body of the woman showed signs of having been strangled, police said.

After examining security camera footage, police began questioning Takashi Nishihara, a resident of Matsuyama City. Police arrested him on suspicion of murder early Wednesday. He admits to the allegations, according to the Imabari Police Station.

According to police, Nishihara is believed to have killed Moriyasu at the factory between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, Moriyasu departed alone in a truck to make a delivery to the factory. However, she did not return at the scheduled time. That afternoon, a superior lodged a missing persons report with police. Police subequently launched an investigation.

The factory has a number of buildings and employees coming and going. However, the body was in a location obscured from view, police said.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.