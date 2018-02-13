Tokyo: Right-wing member accused of assaulting opponent of hate speech

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a right-wing organization over the alleged assault of a man who opposed what he felt was a hate speech march in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

At around 4:45 p.m. on November 19, Norihiko Daiei, a 46-year-old member of the Kikusuikokubo Rengo, allegedly assaulted the man, a 33-year-old office worker, in the head and shoulder during the march. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Daiei, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations.

The march was a part of a nationwide network of demonstrations by right-wing groups that were aimed at North Korea, which the participants labeled a “war-mongering nation.” The opponents, including the victim, believed they were espousing hate speech.

Prior to his arrest, Daiei told police that he became enraged when an opponent of the march referred to his organization as a “sham right-wing organization.” Another protester said, “How much are you being paid by internet right-wingers to serve as body guards?”