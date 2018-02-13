Tokyo cops raid illegal pachinko parlor in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have raided a pachinko parlor in the Ueno business district of Taito Ward for allegedly providing illegal gambling, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

On February 8, Gosuke Matsuo, the 35-year-old manager of 8 Cafe, and five other employees are alleged to have provided wagering on illegal pachi suro — or pachinko slot — machines inside the premises.

During the search, police seized a total of 47 machines. Eight male and female customers were also accused of illegal gambling.

Mastuo and four other suspects admit to the allegations, while the fifth suspect denies the charges. “I like pachi suro, and one day I wanted my own parlor,” Matsuo was quoted by police.

According to police, customers waged between 40 and 500 yen on the machines. The parlor was outfitted with a double door and security camera system to monitor customers entering and exiting the premises.

Since opening in December, the parlor accumulated about 35 million yen in sales.