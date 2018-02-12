Tokyo: Woman, 41, accused of slashing husband with knife

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for allegedly slashing her husband at their residence in Edogawa Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 10).

At around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Kiyoko Nakamura, a part-time employee, allegedly used a knife to slash her husband, 54, in the back and left arm at the residence, located in the Nishi Kasai area.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Nakamura was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “I have no recollection of a stabbing,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

After the incident, the victim alerted emergency services, saying, “My wife stabbed me.”