Osaka: Water leak leads to discovery of woman’s corpse in residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 41-year-old man after a water leak led to the discovery of the corpse of his mother in their residence in Miyakojima Ward, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 12).

On Saturday, an employee of the management company of the building visited the residence of Hisao Yamaki to examine a water leak and discovered the body of the tenant’s 86-year-old mother lying face-up on a bed.

Police arriving at the scene found the body to not have any external wounds. She is believed to have died around January 27, police said

“I lived with her body because I could not afford to pay for a funeral,” police quoted Yamaki, who was accused of abandoning a corpse.

Police are now attempting to learn the details of the woman’s death.