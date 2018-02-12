Osaka: Water leak leads to discovery of woman’s corpse in residence

February 12, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Osaka

Share
+1
Share
Stumble
in Miyakojima Ward
Osaka police arrested a 41-year-old man after the body of his mother was found in their residence in Miyakojima Ward on Saturday (Mainichi Broadcasting System)

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 41-year-old man after a water leak led to the discovery of the corpse of his mother in their residence in Miyakojima Ward, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 12).

On Saturday, an employee of the management company of the building visited the residence of Hisao Yamaki to examine a water leak and discovered the body of the tenant’s 86-year-old mother lying face-up on a bed.

Police arriving at the scene found the body to not have any external wounds. She is believed to have died around January 27, police said

“I lived with her body because I could not afford to pay for a funeral,” police quoted Yamaki, who was accused of abandoning a corpse.

Police are now attempting to learn the details of the woman’s death.

Facebook Comments
Share
+1
Share
Stumble
Tantra

Related Articles