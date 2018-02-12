Aichi: Man accused of dumping father’s corpse admitted to killing him before arrest

AICHI (TR) – Sources with the Aichi Prefectural Police have revealed that a 31-year-old man in custody for dumping the body of his father at sea two years ago admitted to also killing him, reports TBS News (Feb. 12).

On around October 24, 2016, Daisuke Kobayashi, a 31-year-old employee in the agriculture industry, allegedly used a rubber boat to dump the body of his father, 63-year-old Seiji, who worked in the real estate industry, in Mikawa Bay.

In the latest development, investigative sources have revealed that Kobayashi, a resident of Tahara City, admitted during voluntary questioning before his arrest on Saturday to killing his father at his father’s residence.

“Two days before dumping his corpse, I beat him in the head with a hammer,” the suspect said. According to TV Asahi (Feb. 11), he added that he cut the body into two pieces before taking it to the bay. Police have also revealed that bloodstains have been found at the residence.

In a previous report, Kobayashi revealed that his father got violent with his mother. “I got angry,” the suspect was quoted. He has not commented on the case since his arrest on Saturday.

Maritime police looking for body

On October 31, 2016, the eldest son of Seiji lodged a missing persons report with the Toyohashi Police Station. Seiji was last seen by his mother, who lived with her son, on October 22.

In March of last year Kobayashi, indicated during police questioning that he dumped the body of his father in the bay, according to investigative sources.

Maritime police have been searching for the body of Seiji since last March. However, it has not yet been located.