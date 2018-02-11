Okinawa: Man, 37, accused of in brutal slaying of woman at construction firm

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of a woman at the office of a construction company in Ishigaki City last week, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

On Saturday, police accused Shintaro Miyagi of fatally stabbing 52-year-old Mutsue Osoko, whose body was found collapsed and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the head by a male employee on the afternoon of February 5.

Osoko suffered at least 10 stab wounds to the face and head. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Miyagi, who has been accused of robbery and murder, denies the allegations. The knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was seized from his residence.

According to police, Miyagi is a former employee at the company and acquainted with the victim, who was working alone at the time of the incident.

Police believe that the suspect was targeting cash in the crime as the day it took place was payday. A portion of the cash that was in the office and the wallet of the woman are missing, police said.