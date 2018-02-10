Yamanashi cops nab pair in killing of real estate exec in ’16

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested two men over the killing of a real estate executive in Kofu City two years ago, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 10).

On the night of August 17, 2016 Takuto Kanemaru and Hokuto Takei, both 24 years old, are alleged to have fatally assaulted Toshio Wakamiya, the 73-year-old head of a real estate company, during a robbery.

A male security employee found Wakamiya collapsed in the entrance of his one-floor home after an alarm had been triggered. Two men wearing face masks then kicked and beat him with a rod. They both subsequently fled the scene.

Kanemaru and Takei emerged as persons of interest after a DNA analysis conducted on evidence at the scene and an examination of security camera footage, police said.

The suspects have been accused of robbery resulting in death. Police did not reveal whether the suspects have commented on the allegations.

Wakamiya suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and injuries to his head. After being transported to a nearby hospital, he died five hours later due to shock caused by loss of blood.

The victim lived by himself in the residence, which is located about two kilometers from JR Kofu Station. Police found a broken glass window in the residence.

“He was a naughty, naughty boy in the past,” a male acquaintance of Kanemaru tells TV Asahi (Feb. 10). “He’s had money trouble.”