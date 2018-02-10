Tokyo: SMBC employee accused of molesting woman in trial massage ruse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for allegedly molesting a woman in Adachi Ward last month under the ruse of giving her a massage, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 9).

In early January, Hikaru Tanigawa, a 25-year-old resident of Setagaya Ward, called out to the woman on a road, asking her if she would like be interested in participating in a trial massage session. After the pair entered a hotel room, he then allegedly performed acts on her body deemed obscene.

Tanigawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Ayase Police Station.

According to SMBC, Tanigawa heads a sales division of a branch in the Senju area of the ward. “After confirming the facts of the case, we will deal with the matter harshly,” a representative of SMBC was quoted.

Police are investigating whether Tanigawa was behind a string of similar incidents that have taken place in the area since December of last year.