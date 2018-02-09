Tokyo: Restaurant manager sprayed woman with tear gas to molester her

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male restaurant manager for allegedly spraying a woman with tear gas in Kita Ward last year in an effort to molest her, reports TBS News (Feb. 9).

Early on August 25, Yoshinobu Uchida, 38, a resident of Minato Ward, allegedly came up from the behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she sat on the curb of a road in the Akabane area and sprayed her face with tear gas. He then began fondling her body.

The woman suffered light injuries to her eyes in the incident, according to police.

Uchida, who was not acquainted with the woman, admits to the allegations. “I thought that if I sprayed her in the eyes she would not be able to see and I could fondle her chest,” the suspect told police.

As the suspect was molesting the woman, she screamed, telling him to stop. He then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Uchida surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.