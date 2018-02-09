Tokyo: Man, 41, accused in assault of taxi driver in Ginza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged assault of a taxi driver in Chuo Ward last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 8).

In November, Jun Sato weaved his scooter in lanes of traffic on a road in the ritzy Ginza area in front of the taxi. He then came to a halt, blocking the path of the cab.

Sato and the driver of the taxi then got into a dispute, with the suspect allegedly beating him in the head. The driver was injured in the incident, according to police.

Sato, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations, telling police he “does not recall [the incident].”

Police believe that a lane change on the part of the suspect created a conflict with the driver, which resulted in him stopping the scooter.