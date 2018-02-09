Tokyo cops nab man over theft of elementary school girl uniforms

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old male security guard over the theft of school girl uniforms from an elementary school in Itabashi Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 9).

Early on January 21, Kazuma Komuro allegedly used a piece of a block to shatter a window in gaining access to the public school. He then entered several classrooms and stole 11 items, including school girl gym uniforms and red and white shoes, with an estimated at 11,500 yen.

Komuro, who has been accused of trespassing and theft, denies the allegations. “I was drunk, and I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect told the Shimura Police Station.

While the suspect was inside the premises an alarm was triggered, sending a security guard to the the scene. When the guard confronted Komuro, who was wearing a black helmet covering his face, the suspect fled.

Police later located the suspect after his smartphone was found atop his bicycle that he left near a fence he had climbed to enter the building.