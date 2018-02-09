Osaka: Man, 62, nabbed over stabbing at station on Osaka Loop Line

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a male commuter at a rail station in Taisho Ward on Wednesday, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 8).

At around 6:50 a.m., Motokazu Koizumi, a temporary worker, allegedly used a fruit knife to stab the commuter, a 34-year-old resident of Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture, in the abdomen after they exited a carriage of the Osaka Loop Line at JR Taisho Station.

According to a previous report, the victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Koizumi, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Taisho Police Station.

Security camera footage showed that the suspect and victim got into a scuffle after they exited the train onto the platform, police said. Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday morning, Koizumi telephoned police to report that he had committed the crime. During questioning prior to his arrest, the suspect said he blocked the path of the victim as they both exited the carriage.

“He was in the priority seat, and I got angry,” the suspect said. “Before this, I have gotten into it with him when commuting home following the night shift.”