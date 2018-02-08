Tokyo: Supreme Court upholds life term for sex parlor manager over murder of female acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – The Supreme Court has upheld a sentence of life in prison previously handed to a 39-year-old former manager of a commercial sex parlor over the murder a female acquaintance in Hiroshima Prefecture two years ago, reports NHK (Feb. 7).

According to the ruling, Yuichi Hiroyasu, who ran a fuzoku parlor in Fukuyama City, strangled Aki Ohashi, 39, to death in order to evade repaying her 2.5 million yen in borrowed funds in January, 2016. He then placed the body of Ohashi in a plastic box and dumped it in a forest in the Haradacho Kajiyamada area of Onomichi City.

Ohashi lived with her two children. On February 17, 2016, the victim’s older brother contacted police after he realized she was missing and her children were left alone.

Police lter visited the defendant after learning of his most recent contact with the victim. He then told them the location of her corpse.

Hiroyasu, who was accused of murder, robbery and abandoning a corpse, admitted to the allegations. The case was heard previously in the Hiroshima District Court and the Hiroshima High Court, both of which handed him life-in-prison terms.

The defense then appealed to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, presiding judge Kaoru Onimaru upheld the previous rulings.