Saitama: Corpses found wrapped in tarps at Fukaya residence had bone fractures

SAITAMA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Saitama Prefectural Police have revealed that three corpses found wrapped in tarps at a residence in Fukaya City had broken bones, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 7).

At just past 9:00 a.m. on Monday, the male landlord (81) of the residence, located in the Kayaba area, reported to police the discovery of the three corpses, all of which had turned skeletal, wrapped in blue tarps beneath the eaves of the structure near the garden.

According to the sources, the results of autopsies conducted on the bodies indicated that the causes of death were not known. However, the bodies, believed to belong to adult males in their 40s to 60s, were found to have broken bones, though it was not determined if the fractures took place when the persons were alive.

According to a previous report, a man, aged in his 50s, occupied the residence beginning last year. On Monday evening, police located him at an undisclosed location in the prefecture.

During initial questioning, the man said that his “treasures” had been placed in the area where the blue tarps containing the bodies were found, according to Nippon News Network (Feb. 6).

Police are continuing to work to confirm the identity of the bodies. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.