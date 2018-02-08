Nara: Man, 80, left corpse of wife in residence for nearly 1 month

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested an 80-year-old man who allegedly allegedly left the body of his wife inside their residence in Uda City for one month after she died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

Between January 16 and Tuesday, Toshio Morikubo allegedly left the body of his wife, 88-year-old Mitsue, atop a futon in the living room of the residence.

Morikubo, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, denies the allegations. “I don’t know [anything about it],” the suspect was quoted by the Sakurai Police Station.

According to police, the matter emerged after a representative of the Uda City office visited the residence on Tuesday to inquire about welfare payments. When asked by the representative about his wife, the suspect said that her condition was “strange.” Her body was then found inside.

The face of Mitsue showed signs of bleeding, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.