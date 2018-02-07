Tokyo: Ward office employee accused in fatal assault of 90-year-old mother

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a part-time employee of Toshima Ward over the fatal assault of his 90-year-old mother at the residence they shared three years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

In late June and early July, 2015, Keisuke Yamamoto, 59, is alleged to have repeatedly beaten his mother, Atsuko, in the chest, abdomen and feet in the residence, located in a housing complex in the Iidabashi area of Chiyoda Ward.

According to police, the woman suffered several rib fractures in the assault. She later died due to respiratory failure.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of manslaughter, partially denies the allegations. “I hit her two or three times in the side and lower back only,” the suspect told the Kojimachi Police Station. He added that he lost his temper after she did not eat a meal he had prepared.

The matter emerged after the suspect telephoned police to report that his mother had collapsed in the residence at around 7:30 a.m. on July 30. An investigation was launched after the rib fractures were discovered.