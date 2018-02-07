Ibaraki: Gang of 3 binds man in residence, steals ¥3 million

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after three male intruders entered the residence of an executive of an automobile-related company in Tsuchiura City and robbed him of 3 million yen, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 7).

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the perpetrators broke into the apartment, and one of them used a cord to bind the hands of the 47-year-old man. The suspects then stole 3 million yen in cash before vacating the premises.

According to police, the three suspects are believed to be in their 20s. Standing around 170 centimeters in height, they have slender builds. They were all dressed in black clothing and wearing knitted hats and white breathing masks.

After the suspects fled, the man freed himself and alerted police. The man suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.