AV actress Riku Minato announces retirement from industry

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Riku Minato announced her retirement from the industry in a series of tweets on Wednesday, bringing to a close her five-year career.

Minato, 24, wrote that she will cease activities in the industry but also pledged to continue to make appearances and remain active on social media. She also quashed any ideas that this would be temporary. “In fact, when I retire from AV, I will retire for good,” she wrote.

In March, label S1 will release Minato’s final DVD, appropriately titled “AV Retirement.”

Known for her short hair, the native of Kanagawa Prefecture made her debut in 2013 for label Candy in a production in which she was billed as a current college student.

Two years later, she received the Best Actress prize at the DMM Adult Awards. That same year, she claimed a special prize at the R18.com Awards. Minato entered into an exclusive appearance agreement with S1 in 2016.

In side projects, Minato has released two singles for music label Pony Canyon. She also appears in the Ebisu Muscats 1.5, a pop group composed of gravure (pin-up) models and AV idols.

Minato had previously broached retirement in the past. However, she currently harbors no doubts. “I will say it clearly this time: I will not return to AV!” she emphasized in a tweet. “If I want to be filmed during sex, I’ll have to control myself!”