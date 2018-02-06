Okinawa: Woman dies after being found brutally stabbed at Ishigaki construction office

in Ishigaki City
A wooman found collapsed with stab wounds at a construction office in Ishigaki City on Monday later died
OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman found collapsed with stab wounds at a construction office in Ishigaki City on Monday later died, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

At just past 5:00 p.m., a male employee of the office found the 52-year-old woman collapsed and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the head. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, the woman had been stabbed at least 10 times in the face and head.

At the time of the incident, the woman was working alone in the office, police said.

“I did not notice anything at all,” a neighbor was quoted by the network. “The police came, and that’s when heard the story and found out what happened.”

Police have not located a weapon used in the incident, which is being treated as murder.

