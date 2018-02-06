Miyagi: Tattoo artist busted for inking underage girl

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old male tattoo artist for allegedly inking the back of a high school girl, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

In April and May of last year, Hiroki Sato allegedly inked an irezumi tattoo on the back of the girl, who was 16 at the time, at a residence in Sendai’s Aoba Ward without confirming her age beforehand.

Sato, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the allegations.

Irezumi tattoos, which typically have elaborate designs featuring mythic creatures, are often sported by underworld figures.