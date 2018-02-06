Kanagawa: Man admits to using his own car to transport woman’s body dumped in lake

KANAGAWA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Kanagawa Prefectural Police have revealed that a 62-year-old man in custody for dumping the body of a female acquaintance into a lake in the village of Kiyokawa last week used his own vehicle to commit the crime, reports TBS News (Feb. 5).

At around 7:00 p.m. on February 1, Kazuo Iida, a company employee living in Yokosuka City, allegedly tossed the body of the woman, aged in her 50s, from a bridge and into Lake Miyagase.

“I carried the body with my car to Lake Miyagase,” Iida told police. He was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Monday.

The sources also revealed that Iida’s vehicle is believed to have been spotted near the bridge in security camera footage over a several-minute period around the time the crime took place.

According to a previous report, family members of the woman lodged a missing persons report on the woman when she failed to return home after leaving on January 31. After speaking with related parties, police began questioning Iida.

Thus far, police have not located the body of the woman. However, they are continuing to search the lake.