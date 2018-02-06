Gifu: Chinese and Korean women arrested for operating illegal sex service

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested two female foreign nationals for operating a massage in the town of Kitagata that provided illegal sex services, reports CBC News (Feb. 6).

Between December and February 5, the two women, a 44-year-old Korean and a 54-year-old Chinese, allegedly operated parlor Venus in a restricted area and provided sex services that were in violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Both women admit to the allegations, according to the Kitagata Police Station.

Police are now investigating whether other employees worked at the parlor.