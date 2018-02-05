Kanagawa: Erotic dancer, 21, accused of using cocaine

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old female erotic dancer over the alleged use of cocaine last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 5).

In late October, an analysis of a urine sample provided by Karen Kimijima (@kareeen263) gave a positive result for cocaine.

Kimijima, who has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admits to the allegations. “I used drugs together with an acquaintance, but I did not know it was cocaine,” the suspect was quoted by the Fujisawa Police Station.

Prior to the administration of the test, police stopped a vehicle driven by a male acquaintance in Fujisawa City. Police subsequently arrested the acquaintance on suspicion of possessing marijuana. The test of Kimijima’s urine was then administered on a voluntary basis.

Police are now seeking to determine how the cocaine was obtained.

Kimijima performed at Machida Crage in Tokyo on Saturday night.