Chiba police: Corpse found on expressway likely belongs to man wanted over death of son

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police believe that a male corpse found on an expressway belongs to a 46-year-old man who is wanted over the death of his son, 20, over the weekend, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 5).

On Monday morning, a body was discovered on a lane of traffic of the Higashi-Kanto Expressway in Katori City. He was later confirmed dead. Police suspect he plunged from a nearby bridge onto the expressway.

According to police, a passenger vehicle found near the scene belongs to a man who is wanted for questioning over the death of his son the day before.

Early on Sunday, police entered a residence in Yotsukaido City, located about 50 kilometers from the bridge, and found Masashi Kanai, a first-year university student, collapsed and bleeding from his head on the living room floor. He was confirmed dead at the scene. Police also found a large metal tool near his body.

The student shared the residence with his father, his brother and his mother. About two hours earlier, the woman came home and found she couldn’t enter the residence. Sensing trouble, the woman alerted police. Upon the arrival of police, the father of the victim could not be located.

Trouble in the past

Between November of 2015 and July of 2017, members of the family consulted with police on two occasions about trouble at the residence, according to Kyodo News (Feb. 5).

Based on the description of the body and the existence of the vehicle at the scene, police believe it belongs to the father of the victim. Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

The death of the student is being treated as murder, police said.