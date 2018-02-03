Tokyo: Corpses of elderly woman and sister found in Toshima residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies of an elderly woman and her sister in their residence in Toshima Ward on Thursday, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

Before noon, the bodies of the women were found in the living room of the residence. Police later confirmed that the bodies belonged to Shizue Sekiguchi, 86, and her 79-year-old sister.

According to police, the bodies did not exhibit any external wounds, and the clothing of the women was not disturbed.

Police are now attempting to determine the causes of death.