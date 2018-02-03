Saitama: Police hunt for perpetrator suspected in 100 tire-slashing incidents

February 3, 2018

in Misato City
Saitama police are hunting for a man who slashed the four tires of a can in Misato City on Thursday (Twitter)
SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a perpetrator suspected in a string of tire-slashing incidents Misato City and nearby over the past several months, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

A security camera captured one incident in Misato at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. In the footage, a man in a jacket and mask and carrying a backpack can be seen using an awl or similar object to slash all four tires of a black van in a parking lot. Before fleeing, the man also gashed the body of the vehicle.

According to police, about 100 similar incidents have been reported in Misato, neighboring Kasukabe City and other areas since December.

The whereabouts of the perpetrator are sought on suspicion of causing property damage.

